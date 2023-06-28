PB (Prosperity Bancshares Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) closed at $56.98 up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $56.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657133 shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $60 from $58 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when LORD L. JACK bought 5,000 shares for $62.04 per share. The transaction valued at 310,200 led to the insider holds 33,125 shares of the business.

TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares of PB for $61,500 on Mar 14. The Chairman now owns 203,891 shares after completing the transaction at $61.50 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, TIMANUS H E JR, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $62.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,900 and bolstered with 202,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.29B. As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $78.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PB has traded an average of 753.43K shares per day and 777.71k over the past ten days. A total of 91.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of May 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 2.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PB is 2.20, from 2.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $4.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $291.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $314.15M to a low estimate of $279.7M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $286.06M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.63M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.