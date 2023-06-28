Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) closed at $14.24 down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $14.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18336492 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBR now has a Market Capitalization of 89.79B and an Enterprise Value of 132.82B. As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBR has traded an average of 21.71M shares per day and 26.07M over the past ten days. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.01M with a Short Ratio of 25.81M, compared to 32.15M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PBR is 2.37, from 11.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 78.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 40.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.63. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.91B to a low estimate of $23.35B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $34.7B, an estimated decrease of -29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.58B, a decrease of -16.20% over than the figure of -$29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.64B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.22B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.84B and the low estimate is $84.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.