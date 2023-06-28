Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Decline -1.27% in Day Trading, Closes at $36.42

The price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) closed at $36.42 in the last session, down -1.27% from day before closing price of $36.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32366368 shares were traded. PFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.28.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PFE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Gottlieb Scott bought 1,000 shares for $38.58 per share. The transaction valued at 38,580 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Gottlieb Scott bought 1,000 shares of PFE for $38,425 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.42 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, PFIZER INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,999 and bolstered with 5,952,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFE now has a Market Capitalization of 208.26B and an Enterprise Value of 223.21B. As of this moment, Pfizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has reached a high of $54.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PFE traded on average about 25.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 30.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.61B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFE as of May 30, 2023 were 55.78M with a Short Ratio of 55.78M, compared to 43.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PFE is 1.64, which was 1.61 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.62. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for PFE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1054:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.99B to a low estimate of $11.98B. As of the current estimate, Pfizer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.74B, an estimated decrease of -50.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.77B, a decrease of -25.10% over than the figure of -$50.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.33B, down -32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.38B and the low estimate is $59.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.