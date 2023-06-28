Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) closed at $8.08 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $7.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474851 shares were traded. PLYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Peterson Karl Mr. sold 20,000 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 184,600 led to the insider holds 2,634,033 shares of the business.

Maliassas Gregory sold 15,000 shares of PLYA for $136,200 on Mar 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 332,688 shares after completing the transaction at $9.08 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Peterson Karl Mr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $9.55 each. As a result, the insider received 382,000 and left with 2,654,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLYA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. As of this moment, Playa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLYA has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PLYA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 5.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $294.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $448M to a low estimate of $237.81M. As of the current estimate, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s year-ago sales were $221.27M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.88M, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $952.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $856.26M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $919.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.