Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564608 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Souza Marcio bought 10,000 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 10,587 led to the insider holds 45,002 shares of the business.

MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares of PRAX for $41,815 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,002 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,207 and bolstered with 35,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 157.09M and an Enterprise Value of 74.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 109.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0408.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRAX traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 5.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.20, with high estimates of $60.42 and low estimates of $0.39.

