Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126055 shares were traded. PRMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRMW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 47,630 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 762,685 led to the insider holds 1,268,770 shares of the business.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 90,463 shares of PRMW for $1,458,291 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 1,268,770 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,760 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,159 and left with 1,268,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRMW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. As of this moment, Primo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has reached a high of $16.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRMW traded on average about 892.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.63M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PRMW is 0.32, which was 0.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $586.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $588M to a low estimate of $583M. As of the current estimate, Primo Water Corporation’s year-ago sales were $571.4M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $623.87M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $620M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.