Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $64.36 up 2.70% from its previous closing price of $62.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608732 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares for $64.85 per share. The transaction valued at 332,557 led to the insider holds 1,504,386 shares of the business.

Durling Joy Driscoll sold 3,100 shares of PCOR for $201,252 on Jun 09. The Chief Data Officer now owns 131,672 shares after completing the transaction at $64.92 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Steele Elisa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,036 shares for $65.80 each. As a result, the insider received 133,969 and left with 82,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 8.80B and an Enterprise Value of 8.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCOR has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 849.19k over the past ten days. A total of 139.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of May 30, 2023 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $217.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $222.87M to a low estimate of $216.98M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.21M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.57M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.