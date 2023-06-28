PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Rise 0.72% in Day Trading, Closes at $28.06

The price of PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) closed at $28.06 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $27.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619532 shares were traded. PRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V sold 3,064 shares for $24.61 per share. The transaction valued at 75,405 led to the insider holds 119,731 shares of the business.

Petersen Greg sold 2,383 shares of PRO for $58,646 on May 12. The Director now owns 111,840 shares after completing the transaction at $24.61 per share. On May 12, another insider, Jourdan Leland, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,043 shares for $24.61 each. As a result, the insider received 50,278 and left with 8,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRO has reached a high of $31.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRO traded on average about 282.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 410.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.67M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 2.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $72.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.28M to a low estimate of $71.48M. As of the current estimate, PROS Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.36M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.96M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $296M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.14M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.32M and the low estimate is $325.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.