RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) closed at $33.06 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $32.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685660 shares were traded. RDNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RadNet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when HAMES NORMAN R sold 10,000 shares for $31.12 per share. The transaction valued at 311,200 led to the insider holds 278,485 shares of the business.

HAMES NORMAN R sold 15,000 shares of RDNT for $463,800 on Jun 07. The Pres and COO-West Operations now owns 288,485 shares after completing the transaction at $30.92 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, HAMES NORMAN R, who serves as the Pres and COO-West Operations of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $31.11 each. As a result, the insider received 622,200 and left with 303,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDNT has reached a high of $34.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RDNT has traded an average of 487.52K shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 57.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RDNT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $389.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $394.25M to a low estimate of $384.8M. As of the current estimate, RadNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.38M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $389.46M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.71M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.