Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $59.70

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) closed the day trading at $59.70 up 3.57% from the previous closing price of $57.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304251 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RMBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Seraphin Luc sold 4,556 shares for $49.39 per share. The transaction valued at 225,017 led to the insider holds 255,332 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $599,752 on May 08. The President and CEO now owns 255,414 shares after completing the transaction at $47.98 per share. On May 01, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $44.83 each. As a result, the insider received 560,371 and left with 267,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.27B and an Enterprise Value of 6.01B. As of this moment, Rambus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $68.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RMBS traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RMBS traded about 1.68M shares per day. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $133.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $114M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.2M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.14M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.79M, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.7M and the low estimate is $602M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.