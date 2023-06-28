Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Stocks Hit Low of $6.20 Before Closing at $6.33

In the latest session, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) closed at $6.33 up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $6.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874027 shares were traded. RWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 80,303 led to the insider holds 56,899 shares of the business.

Stone Andrew P sold 7,000 shares of RWT for $48,020 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 106,821 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWT now has a Market Capitalization of 708.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RWT has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 113.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of May 30, 2023 were 8.55M with a Short Ratio of 8.55M, compared to 7.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RWT is 0.64, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $53.2M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.6M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.3M and the low estimate is $135.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.