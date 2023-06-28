Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Records 3.84 million Shares Traded, Reaches $17.57 High

After finishing at $17.32 in the prior trading day, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) closed at $17.52, up 1.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3835345 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Hill J Thomas bought 11,926 shares for $16.78 per share. The transaction valued at 200,134 led to the insider holds 23,107 shares of the business.

Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares of RF for $304,456 on Jan 27. The SEVP now owns 24,344 shares after completing the transaction at $23.42 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Lusco C. Matthew, who serves as the SEVP & CRO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $22.83 each. As a result, the insider received 2,282,760 and left with 77,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RF now has a Market Capitalization of 16.25B. As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 935.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.75M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of May 30, 2023 were 29.34M with a Short Ratio of 29.34M, compared to 26.43M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.77, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 31.30% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Regions Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.8B and the low estimate is $7.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.