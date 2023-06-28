Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $18.04 in the prior trading day, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) closed at $18.48, up 2.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545458 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RELY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Hug Joshua sold 31,667 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 633,362 led to the insider holds 4,118,107 shares of the business.

Yoakum Rene sold 15,000 shares of RELY for $299,336 on Jun 13. The EVP, Customer and Culture now owns 22,927 shares after completing the transaction at $19.96 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Hug Joshua, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,959 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 39,189 and left with 4,149,774 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $20.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 964.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.15M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of May 30, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 3.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $215.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.86M to a low estimate of $210.01M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.25M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $228.69M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.93M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $896.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.56M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.