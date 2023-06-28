Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.54

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed the day trading at $2.54 down -3.42% from the previous closing price of $2.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502489 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBBN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when LOPEZ MIGUEL A bought 2,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 5,270 led to the insider holds 208,109 shares of the business.

McClelland Bruce William bought 10,000 shares of RBBN for $26,000 on May 03. The President & CEO now owns 1,151,963 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Swarth Investments Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $970.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,850,000 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBBN now has a Market Capitalization of 447.69M and an Enterprise Value of 705.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7098, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9889.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBBN traded about 728.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBBN traded about 722.11k shares per day. A total of 168.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.70M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $210.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.5M to a low estimate of $209.26M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205.8M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.63M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $865M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $853.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $860.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $819.76M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910.7M and the low estimate is $882.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.