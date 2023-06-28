Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) closed the day trading at $101.43 up 4.31% from the previous closing price of $97.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5623825 shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 318,325 shares for $77.97 per share. The transaction valued at 24,820,628 led to the insider holds 20,167,507 shares of the business.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 203,800 shares of RCL for $16,333,816 on May 23. The Director now owns 20,485,832 shares after completing the transaction at $80.15 per share. On May 22, another insider, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 375,000 shares for $80.74 each. As a result, the insider received 30,276,562 and left with 20,689,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCL now has a Market Capitalization of 24.87B and an Enterprise Value of 45.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $98.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCL traded about 3.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCL traded about 4.41M shares per day. A total of 255.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of May 30, 2023 were 19.23M with a Short Ratio of 19.23M, compared to 18.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was -$2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.85, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.98 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $6.96, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.46B to a low estimate of $3.29B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 27.30% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.84B, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.3B and the low estimate is $14.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.