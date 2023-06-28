Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Salesforce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $208.82, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $207.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4011019 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Millham Brian sold 1,654 shares for $209.02 per share. The transaction valued at 345,719 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Millham Brian sold 1,686 shares of CRM for $353,438 on Jun 23. The President and COO now owns 1,654 shares after completing the transaction at $209.63 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Harris Parker, who serves as the Co-Founder and CTO of the company, sold 946 shares for $209.63 each. As a result, the insider received 198,311 and left with 101,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRM now has a Market Capitalization of 201.97B and an Enterprise Value of 201.06B. As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 549.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $225.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRM traded 6.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 980.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of May 30, 2023 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 8.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 37 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $7.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $8.99, with 45 analysts recommending between $10.16 and $7.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 37 analysts expect revenue to total $8.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.73B to a low estimate of $8.5B. As of the current estimate, Salesforce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.72B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.35B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.38B and the low estimate is $37.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.