Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s quick and current ratios

The closing price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) was $43.08 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $42.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045003 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.36B and an Enterprise Value of 3.80B. As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $64.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.79.

Shares Statistics:

STNG traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 929.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 3.29M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, STNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 17, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by StoneCo Ltd. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $43.08, with high estimates of $6.28 and low estimates of $35.37.

