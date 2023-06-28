SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed at $55.30 in the last session, up 1.45% from day before closing price of $54.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612139 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $59.31 per share. The transaction valued at 237,240 led to the insider holds 156,537 shares of the business.

Gray William sold 20,000 shares of SEAS for $1,204,600 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 46,484 shares after completing the transaction at $60.23 per share. On May 18, another insider, Swanson Marc, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $55.81 each. As a result, the insider received 223,240 and left with 160,537 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 5.66B. As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $68.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEAS traded on average about 846.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.92% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAS as of May 30, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 3.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.43% and a Short% of Float of 11.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.37, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $526.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $532.88M to a low estimate of $517.86M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $504.82M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $600.8M, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $623.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $589.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.