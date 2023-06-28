SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.11

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) closed the day trading at $5.77 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864994 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SILV, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILV now has a Market Capitalization of 863.30M and an Enterprise Value of 842.69M. As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $7.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SILV traded about 987.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SILV traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 147.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.04M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of May 30, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.30M, compared to 10.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.51M, up 447.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.45M and the low estimate is $250.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.