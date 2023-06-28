SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $8.88 in the last session, up 1.49% from day before closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561785 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when TAN WEI HAN bought 17,054 shares for $8.92 per share. The transaction valued at 152,132 led to the insider holds 18,596 shares of the business.

TAN WEI HAN bought 1,542 shares of SPNT for $13,878 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 1,542 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On May 25, another insider, Loeb Daniel S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 105 shares for $23.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,494 and bolstered with 34,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPNT traded on average about 622.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 696.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.