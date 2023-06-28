Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) was $90.07 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $90.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313592 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SONY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONY now has a Market Capitalization of 111.63B and an Enterprise Value of 126.56B. As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $100.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.70.

Shares Statistics:

SONY traded an average of 799.62K shares per day over the past three months and 743.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Shares short for SONY as of May 30, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.5M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 75.00, SONY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 82.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $5.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.11 and $5.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.75B to a low estimate of $17.47B. As of the current estimate, Sony Group Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.04B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.55B, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.25B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.16B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.67B and the low estimate is $83.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.