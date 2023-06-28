Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock Closes up 0.30% on Tuesday Trading

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed the day trading at $13.59 up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $13.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141310 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CXM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Adams Diane sold 3,276 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 45,930 led to the insider holds 275,928 shares of the business.

Battery Partners IX, LLC sold 184,160 shares of CXM for $2,677,686 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 279,853 shares after completing the transaction at $14.54 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Battery Partners IX, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 285,439 shares for $14.60 each. As a result, the insider received 4,167,409 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -166.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CXM traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CXM traded about 3.23M shares per day. A total of 265.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of May 30, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 4.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $173.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $174M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.63M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.19M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.5M and the low estimate is $811.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.