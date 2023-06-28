Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $35.04 in the prior trading day, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) closed at $35.64, up 1.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136948 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Coffin Kim sold 61,788 shares for $36.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,252,753 led to the insider holds 8,165 shares of the business.

Molloy Lawrence sold 52,447 shares of SFM for $1,924,548 on May 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 188,444 shares after completing the transaction at $36.70 per share. On May 04, another insider, Lombardi Brandon F., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $36.12 each. As a result, the insider received 325,089 and left with 17,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.61B and an Enterprise Value of 4.94B. As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $39.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SFM as of May 30, 2023 were 18.18M with a Short Ratio of 18.18M, compared to 18.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.64% and a Short% of Float of 28.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $7.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.