SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Stocks Hit Low of $6.28 Before Closing at $6.58

In the latest session, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) closed at $6.58 up 1.39% from its previous closing price of $6.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889231 shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SunOpta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ennen Joseph bought 15,000 shares for $6.72 per share. The transaction valued at 100,790 led to the insider holds 1,887,401 shares of the business.

Buick Mike sold 7,000 shares of STKL for $54,574 on Mar 10. The SVP and GM now owns 146,519 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Largey David, who serves as the Chief Quality Officer of the company, sold 6,788 shares for $8.37 each. As a result, the insider received 56,821 and left with 36,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKL now has a Market Capitalization of 746.90M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STKL has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 1.45M over the past ten days. A total of 110.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.73M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of May 30, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 6.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.64%.

Earnings Estimates

