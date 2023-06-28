Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Records 2.22% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) was $29.93 for the day, up 2.22% from the previous closing price of $29.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1093945 shares were traded. SNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Irby John H. bought 3,575 shares for $28.20 per share. The transaction valued at 100,815 led to the insider holds 13,706 shares of the business.

Creson Shellie bought 2,800 shares of SNV for $79,324 on May 05. The EVP and Chief Risk Officer now owns 34,648 shares after completing the transaction at $28.33 per share. On May 05, another insider, Bishop Daniel Zachary, who serves as the EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $27.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,960 and bolstered with 32,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNV now has a Market Capitalization of 4.28B. As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $44.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.05.

Shares Statistics:

SNV traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of May 30, 2023 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 5.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, SNV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $583M to a low estimate of $567.96M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $522.65M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.84M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $585.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561.25M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.