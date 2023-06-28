Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s stock clocked out at $15.57, down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $15.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156268 shares were traded. TAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAK now has a Market Capitalization of 49.44B and an Enterprise Value of 76.10B. As of this moment, Takeda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 272.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has reached a high of $17.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TAK traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.11B. Shares short for TAK as of May 30, 2023 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 5.8M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 180.00, TAK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1,141.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.