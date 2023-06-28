The name Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) was $29.84 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $30.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2507898 shares were traded. RPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 524.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Legorreta Pablo G. bought 45,000 shares for $32.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,474,902 led to the insider holds 470,000 shares of the business.

Legorreta Pablo G. bought 45,000 shares of RPRX for $1,484,946 on Jun 12. The CEO, Chairman of the Board now owns 425,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.00 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Lloyd George W., who serves as the EVP, Investments & CLO of the company, sold 79,099 shares for $33.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,674,796 and left with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 13.46B and an Enterprise Value of 18.00B. As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.00.

Shares Statistics:

RPRX traded an average of 2.21M shares per day over the past three months and 3.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 445.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 426.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of May 30, 2023 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 7.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, RPRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $565.65M to a low estimate of $539M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $536M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $611.4M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $630M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $588.31M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.