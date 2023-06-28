There is a good chance Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $37.48, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $37.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588194 shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of -1.12B. As of this moment, Daqo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $77.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DQ traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 905.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.22M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of May 30, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.56M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.79 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $8.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $5.36 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.97 and $6.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.47. EPS for the following year is $8.91, with 10 analysts recommending between $17.7 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $751.3M. As of the current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $747.48M, a decrease of -36.00% less than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.