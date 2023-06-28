There Is Still Room For Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) closed at $18.55 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $18.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546117 shares were traded. JAMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JAMF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $28 from $26 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Bucaria Michelle sold 8,396 shares for $19.29 per share. The transaction valued at 161,989 led to the insider holds 145,573 shares of the business.

WUDI JASON sold 30,738 shares of JAMF for $552,712 on Jun 05. The Chief Strategist now owns 357,599 shares after completing the transaction at $17.98 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, LENDINO JEFF, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 28,780 shares for $17.61 each. As a result, the insider received 506,928 and left with 182,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAMF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAMF has reached a high of $28.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JAMF traded on average about 525.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.61M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAMF as of May 30, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 3.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.5M to a low estimate of $133.5M. As of the current estimate, Jamf Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $115.64M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.12M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142.03M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $561.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $478.78M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $664.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $684.7M and the low estimate is $637.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.