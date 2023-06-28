There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

The price of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed at $66.23 in the last session, down -0.32% from day before closing price of $66.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16329175 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SCHULMAN DANIEL H bought 26,065 shares for $76.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,985,306 led to the insider holds 395,351 shares of the business.

Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares of PYPL for $14,242 on Sep 16. The insider now owns 8,927 shares after completing the transaction at $94.95 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Alford Peggy, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 21,791 shares for $97.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,131,596 and left with 18,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYPL now has a Market Capitalization of 74.13B and an Enterprise Value of 73.96B. As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $103.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYPL traded on average about 16.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of May 30, 2023 were 20.91M with a Short Ratio of 20.91M, compared to 15.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 33 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.06 and $4.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $5.65, with 42 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.38B to a low estimate of $7.03B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.81B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.32B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.09B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.52B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.89B and the low estimate is $30.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.