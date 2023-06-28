This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed the day trading at $65.80 up 2.38% from the previous closing price of $64.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925282 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 293.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,000 shares for $66.26 per share. The transaction valued at 397,560 led to the insider holds 245,201 shares of the business.

Turner Leagh Erin sold 7,000 shares of CDAY for $420,000 on May 17. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 245,201 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, Armstrong Christopher R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,772 shares for $57.82 each. As a result, the insider received 102,457 and left with 123,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.96B and an Enterprise Value of 10.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 96.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDAY traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDAY traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 154.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDAY as of May 30, 2023 were 11.71M with a Short Ratio of 11.71M, compared to 10.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $358.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $360M to a low estimate of $356.8M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $301.2M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.4M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.