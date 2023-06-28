Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) closed at $7.29 in the last session, up 1.67% from day before closing price of $7.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3899831 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Plank Kevin A sold 16,000,000 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 98,080,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares of UAA for $650,689 on Feb 10. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 260,291 shares after completing the transaction at $9.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.07B and an Enterprise Value of 3.88B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $13.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAA traded on average about 6.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 444.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of May 30, 2023 were 13.09M with a Short Ratio of 13.09M, compared to 16.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $5.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.