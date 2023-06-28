Understanding CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) through its ratios

In the latest session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed at $7.47 down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $7.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771705 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when McWherter Charles sold 21,749 shares for $8.16 per share. The transaction valued at 177,383 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

McWherter Charles sold 21,749 shares of CBAY for $197,387 on May 18. The President of R&D now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.08 per share. On May 15, another insider, Quinlan Paul T, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $10.37 each. As a result, the insider received 51,831 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 734.27M and an Enterprise Value of 593.08M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $11.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBAY has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 2.73M over the past ten days. A total of 97.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of May 30, 2023 were 9.54M with a Short Ratio of 9.54M, compared to 11.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.78% and a Short% of Float of 11.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.71.