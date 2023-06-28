Understanding EQT Corporation (EQT) through its ratios

In the latest session, EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) closed at $40.34 up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $40.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7889633 shares were traded. EQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.44.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EQT Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when James Todd sold 31,170 shares for $38.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,201,915 led to the insider holds 39,392 shares of the business.

Evancho Lesley sold 9,821 shares of EQT for $414,003 on Nov 10. The CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER now owns 115,895 shares after completing the transaction at $42.15 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Jordan William E., who serves as the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of the company, sold 98,783 shares for $41.55 each. As a result, the insider received 4,104,127 and left with 297,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQT now has a Market Capitalization of 14.54B and an Enterprise Value of 17.89B. As of this moment, EQT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQT has traded an average of 6.35M shares per day and 6.48M over the past ten days. A total of 361.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 26.14M with a Short Ratio of 23.04M, compared to 19.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EQT is 0.60, from 0.57 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for EQT, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1837:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.18 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $976M. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated decrease of -29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -17.90% over than the figure of -$29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14B, down -45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.03B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.