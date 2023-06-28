Understanding GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) through its ratios

In the latest session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed at $5.46 up 1.30% from its previous closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906215 shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDRX has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 774.34k over the past ten days. A total of 412.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.19M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $186.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $188M to a low estimate of $185.17M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.8M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.47M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $772.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.55M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.95M and the low estimate is $796.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.