Understanding Neogen Corporation (NEOG)’s financial health through ratios

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed the day trading at $21.42 up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $21.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119314 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEOG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 16, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Jones Douglas Edward bought 2,500 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 44,775 led to the insider holds 11,860 shares of the business.

Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares of NEOG for $58,150 on Oct 11. The VP & CFO now owns 32,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, BOEHM WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,770 and bolstered with 23,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.62B and an Enterprise Value of 5.32B. As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 690.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 69.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEOG traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEOG traded about 3.28M shares per day. A total of 216.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of May 30, 2023 were 14.51M with a Short Ratio of 14.51M, compared to 12.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $227.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.25M to a low estimate of $226.9M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $140.09M, an estimated increase of 62.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.72M, an increase of 72.20% over than the figure of $62.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.32M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $809.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $808.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 53.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $946.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $948.8M and the low estimate is $944.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.