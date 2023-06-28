Understanding Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s financial health through ratios

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) closed the day trading at $30.17 down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $30.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693763 shares were traded. SUPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUPN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Mottola Frank sold 4,780 shares for $35.99 per share. The transaction valued at 172,023 led to the insider holds 4,737 shares of the business.

Khattar Jack A. sold 13,532 shares of SUPN for $569,088 on Feb 02. The President, CEO now owns 804,142 shares after completing the transaction at $42.05 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Khattar Jack A., who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 300 shares for $42.01 each. As a result, the insider received 12,602 and left with 795,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.95B. As of this moment, Supernus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUPN has reached a high of $42.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUPN traded about 438.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUPN traded about 851.23k shares per day. A total of 54.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.57M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.52% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPN as of May 30, 2023 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 4.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 14.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $144.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.33M to a low estimate of $139M. As of the current estimate, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.05M, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.07M, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $605.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $609.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.24M, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685M and the low estimate is $637.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.