Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Shares Rise by 2.69% to Close at $31.25

As of close of business last night, Upbound Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.25, up 2.69% from its previous closing price of $30.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588793 shares were traded. UPBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,143 shares for $23.28 per share. The transaction valued at 26,609 led to the insider holds 79,370 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPBD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B and an Enterprise Value of 3.16B. As of this moment, Upbound’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPBD has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPBD traded 485.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 658.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UPBD as of May 30, 2023 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 5.04M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 12.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, UPBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $973.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $995M to a low estimate of $961.39M. As of the current estimate, Upbound Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $974.33M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $989.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $961.78M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.