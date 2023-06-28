Update from Albemarle Corporation (ALB): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $225.22 in the prior trading day, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed at $227.07, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174508 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $227.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $260.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Norris Eric bought 1,260 shares for $195.49 per share. The transaction valued at 246,317 led to the insider holds 26,596 shares of the business.

Masters J Kent bought 5,470 shares of ALB for $993,571 on May 05. The Chairman & CEO now owns 51,466 shares after completing the transaction at $181.64 per share. On May 05, another insider, Coleman Kristin M., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, bought 1,373 shares for $182.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,886 and bolstered with 1,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALB now has a Market Capitalization of 26.43B and an Enterprise Value of 28.08B. As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of May 30, 2023 were 6.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 5.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ALB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.59, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 5.00% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

