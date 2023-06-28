Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

In the latest session, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $120.67 up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $120.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2370456 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Moderna Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 26, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $191 from $221 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $119.41 per share. The transaction valued at 4,776,427 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $4,879,287 on Jun 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $121.98 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, AFEYAN NOUBAR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $121.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,829,227 and left with 2,127,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 45.90B and an Enterprise Value of 38.09B. As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $217.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRNA has traded an average of 3.34M shares per day and 3.31M over the past ten days. A total of 386.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of May 30, 2023 were 18.72M with a Short Ratio of 18.72M, compared to 17.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.45 and a low estimate of -$4.6, while EPS last year was $5.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$4.36, with 16 analysts recommending between $2 and -$7.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $319.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.75B, an estimated decrease of -93.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, a decrease of -26.70% over than the figure of -$93.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, down -61.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.