Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock Closes up 1.49% on Tuesday Trading

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) closed the day trading at $23.80 up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $23.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3704446 shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Liang Stephen bought 35,001 shares for $21.18 per share. The transaction valued at 741,321 led to the insider holds 105,814 shares of the business.

Liang Stephen sold 35,018 shares of VRT for $742,031 on Jun 09. The CTO & EVP, Infra. & Solutions now owns 70,796 shares after completing the transaction at $21.19 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Liang Stephen, who serves as the CTO & EVP, Infra. & Solutions of the company, sold 37,062 shares for $20.40 each. As a result, the insider received 756,065 and left with 70,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRT now has a Market Capitalization of 8.90B and an Enterprise Value of 11.98B. As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $24.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRT traded about 4.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRT traded about 5.52M shares per day. A total of 378.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.34M. Insiders hold about 4.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of May 30, 2023 were 8.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 10.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

VRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.01, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.69B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.99B and the low estimate is $6.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.