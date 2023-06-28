What shareholders can do to beat the market with Under Armour Inc. (UA) stock

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed the day trading at $6.74 up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $6.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1959369 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UA, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Plank Kevin A sold 16,000,000 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 98,080,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares of UA for $650,689 on Feb 10. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 260,291 shares after completing the transaction at $9.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.07B and an Enterprise Value of 3.88B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UA traded about 3.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UA traded about 2.94M shares per day. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.88M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.75% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of May 30, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 8.16M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.