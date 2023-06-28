Workday Inc. (WDAY) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $224.22

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed the day trading at $224.22 up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $219.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380998 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WDAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Robinson Douglas A. sold 11,000 shares for $220.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,430,782 led to the insider holds 181,863 shares of the business.

DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 108,334 shares of WDAY for $22,573,989 on Jun 12. The 10% Owner now owns 216,666 shares after completing the transaction at $208.37 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, STILL GEORGE J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $204.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,020,764 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 57.40B and an Enterprise Value of 54.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 180.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $226.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WDAY traded about 2.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WDAY traded about 2.11M shares per day. A total of 258.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.74M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of May 30, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 33 analysts recommending between $7.67 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $1.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Workday Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.