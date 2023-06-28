W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)’s EPS estimates by 3 analysts

As of close of business last night, W&T Offshore Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.78, up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $3.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1761446 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6650.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTI now has a Market Capitalization of 544.83M and an Enterprise Value of 782.91M. As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6748.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTI traded 2.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of May 30, 2023 were 12.78M with a Short Ratio of 12.78M, compared to 12.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 13.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $142.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.05M to a low estimate of $126M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.81M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.12M, a decrease of -28.30% over than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $703.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $921M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $687M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.