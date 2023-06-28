Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $2.64

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) closed the day trading at $2.64 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771067 shares were traded. XERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XERS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Edick Paul R bought 20,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 29,000 led to the insider holds 1,528,064 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XERS now has a Market Capitalization of 358.38M and an Enterprise Value of 461.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XERS has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7175.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XERS traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XERS traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 137.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.35M. Insiders hold about 2.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XERS as of May 30, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.87M, compared to 8.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $34.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.3M to a low estimate of $34.21M. As of the current estimate, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.31M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.54M, an increase of 33.00% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.25M, up 35.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.9M and the low estimate is $167.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.