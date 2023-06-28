Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Stock Price Peaks at $8.36 During Trading

The closing price of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) was $8.17 for the day, down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $8.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962904 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZETA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 5,837 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 64,440 led to the insider holds 15,246,891 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 7,911 shares of ZETA for $87,021 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 15,252,728 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,283 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 322,699 and left with 15,260,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZETA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $11.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.79.

Shares Statistics:

ZETA traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.13M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of May 30, 2023 were 8.82M with a Short Ratio of 8.82M, compared to 9.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Earnings Estimates

