Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) closed at $0.19 in the last session, up 0.15% from day before closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0003 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2481845 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1963 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1917.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HEATON LARRY C II bought 100,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 19,090 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

POWERS JOHNNY D bought 100,000 shares of ZOM for $19,340 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,600,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOM now has a Market Capitalization of 190.80M and an Enterprise Value of 71.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2019, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2188.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZOM traded on average about 3.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of May 30, 2023 were 79.23M with a Short Ratio of 79.23M, compared to 84.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.93M, up 64.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.06M and the low estimate is $43.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.