Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) was $10.79 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $10.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078526 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZUO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Traube Robert J. sold 9,667 shares for $10.56 per share. The transaction valued at 102,061 led to the insider holds 27,225 shares of the business.

Traube Robert J. sold 19,335 shares of ZUO for $173,998 on Apr 10. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 36,892 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, McElhatton Todd, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 67,497 and left with 135,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22.

Shares Statistics:

ZUO traded an average of 964.58K shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $109M to a low estimate of $108.64M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.78M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.09M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.55M and the low estimate is $476.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.