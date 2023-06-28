Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) was $0.31 for the day, down -7.76% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0265 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910777 shares were traded. ZYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3130.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZYNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when KISNER DANIEL L sold 115 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 40 led to the insider holds 75,778 shares of the business.

MOCH KENNETH I sold 115 shares of ZYNE for $40 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 75,778 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Stephenson Pamela, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 115 shares for $0.35 each. As a result, the insider received 40 and left with 75,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYNE now has a Market Capitalization of 18.32M and an Enterprise Value of -25.80M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 397.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYNE has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3514, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5476.

Shares Statistics:

ZYNE traded an average of 178.96K shares per day over the past three months and 236.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.20M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYNE as of May 30, 2023 were 80.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 90.77k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.79.