3 analysts offer recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) stock

The price of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed at $1.22 in the last session, up 6.09% from day before closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954073 shares were traded. SEEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEEL now has a Market Capitalization of 140.08M and an Enterprise Value of 142.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 174.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 176.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8779.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEEL traded on average about 513.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 959.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.97M. Insiders hold about 2.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 5.81M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.49.